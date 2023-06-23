UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria weigh-ins: Which fighters failed to make weight for the upcoming event?

UFC officials hosted the weigh-ins for the UFC Jacksonville Fight Night at the promotion's Apex facility in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Nevada. The highlight of this event is a captivating showdown in the featherweight division, between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria.

Although most of the 28 fighters slated to compete on Saturday night successfully met their weight requirements without any issues, two fighters encountered a setback by missing their respective weight limits.

Loik Radzhabov, a newcomer to the UFC, failed to make the lightweight non-title limit of 156 pounds. Regrettably 'The Tajik Tank' tipped 1.25 pounds over the stipulated weight for his bout against Mateusz Rebecki. As a consequence, Radzhabov has incurred a monetary penalty equivalent to 20 percent of his purse.

Another weight-related issue arose during the UFC Jacksonville weigh-ins involving Kleydson Rodrigues, who astonishingly missed the bantamweight limit by a significant margin of 3 pounds. Due to this circumstance, his scheduled fight against Tatsuro Taira has been scrapped from the event's lineup. The UFC confirmed the cancellation of the bout via an official statement on the organization's official website, which reads:

"The flyweight bout between Tatsuro Taira and Kleydson Rodrigues has been cancelled from this weekend’s card due to Rodrigues being three pounds (129 lbs.) over the weight limit.”

UFC Jacksonville: Emmett vs Topuria weigh-in results

Here are the complete weigh-in results for the UFC Jacksonville fight card:

MAIN CARD

Josh Emmett (145.5 lbs) vs Ilia Topuria (146 lbs): featherweight

Amanda Ribas (125 lbs) vs Maycee Barber (126 lbs): Women's flyweight

Austen Lane (245.5 lbs) vs Justin Tafa (266 lbs): heavyweight

David Onama (146 lbs) vs Gabriel Santos (145 lbs): featherweight

Brendan Allen (185.5 lbs) vs Bruno Silva (186 lbs): middleweight

PRELIMINARY CARD

Neil Magny (171 lbs) vs Phil Rowe (171 lbs): welterweight

Randy Brown (171 lbs) vs Wellington Turman (171 lbs): welterweight

Mateusz Rebecki (155.5 lbs) vs Loik Radzhabov (157.25 lbs)^: lightweight

Tabatha Ricci (114 lbs) vs Gillian Robertson (116 lbs): strawweight

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5 lbs) vs Josh Van (125.25 lbs): flyweight

Trevor Peek (156 lbs) vs Chepe Mariscal (154 lbs): lightweight

Jamall Emmers (146 lbs) vs Jack Jenkins (145.5 lbs): featherweight

Tatsuro Taira (126 lbs) vs Kleydson Rodrigues (129 lbs)^^: flyweight

Cody Brundage (186 lbs) vs Sedriques Dumas (185 lbs)

^Radzhabov weighed more than the lightweight limit.

^^Rodrigues failed to make the weight. His fight with Tatsuo Taira has been canceled.

