UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 24, 2023?

The world's premier MMA organization, the UFC, is headed to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria. The action will go down this Saturday, June 24, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No.5-ranked featherweight contender Josh Emmett will go toe-to-toe against undefeated prospect Ilia Topuria, who is positioned four places below the Californian at No.9.

Josh Emmett will enter this bout hoping to get back into the win column after a submission defeat to Yair Rodriguez in their interim featherweight title bout in February. The 38-year-old was on a five-fight win streak prior to that loss, including wins over Calvin Kattar, Dan Ige, Shane Burgos, Mirsad Bektic, and Michael Johnson.

Ilia Topuria, on the other hand, looks to extend his unbeaten streak to 14 wins when he takes on Emmett in his first promotional headliner. 'El Matador' is coming off an impressive second-round submission win over Bryce Mitchell in December to record his fourth consecutive finish.

Prior to his latest triumph, Topuria dispatched Jai Herbert in a lightweight battle. Topuria will aim to burst into the upper echelon of the featherweight division as he takes on the No.5-ranked Emmett this Saturday.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria fight preview below:

Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria card?

Amanda Ribas will also feature on this Saturday's Fight Night card as she takes on Maycee Barber in the co-main event.

The Brazilian outpointed Viviane Araujo last time out in March and is seeking her second straight win. Maycee Barber, on the other hand, will be aiming for her fifth consecutive win after scoring a split-decision victory over Andrea Lee in March.

'The Future' is currently ranked No.11 in the division and a win over Ribas will likely catapult her into the divisional top 10.

Cody Brundage will also feature on the card as he hopes to snap a two-fight losing skid against Sedriques Dumas in a battle of middleweights.

Also on the card, David Onama will return to action as he takes on newcomer Lerone Murphy in a featherweight contest. In the night's potential main-card opener, Brendan Allen will square off against Bruno Silva in a clash of middleweights.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC Jacksonville below:

