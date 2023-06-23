The UFC is heading back to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria (also known as UFC on ABC 5).

The event will go down this Saturday with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the fight fans.

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a high-stakes featherweight showdown between No.5-ranked Josh Emmett and the undefeated No.9-ranked Ilia Topuria.

In the night's co-main event, No.9-ranked women's UFC flyweight contender Amanda Ribas will square off against the No.11-ranked Maycee Barber.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight, along with the start time for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 11:30 AM ET/ 8:30 AM PT on Saturday, June 24, and the main card from 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 3:30 PM GMT on Saturday, June 24. The main card will follow at 7:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 11:30 PM AWST (Saturday, June 24)/ 1:00 AM ACST/ 1:30 AM AEST on Sunday, June 25, followed by the main card at 3:00 AM AWST/ 4:30 AM ACST/ 5:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber (women's flyweight)

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos (featherweight)

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe (welterweight)

Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman (welterweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov (lightweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van (flyweight)

Trevor Peek vs. Chepe Mariscal (lightweight)

Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins (featherweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (flyweight)

Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas (middleweight)

