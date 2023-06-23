BREAKING: Weight miss sees card-opener at UFC Jacksonville canceled

UFC Jacksonville Fight Night is scheduled to thrill fans this upcoming Saturday at the Apex facility in the bustling city of Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the event encountered a minor setback during the weigh-ins on Friday morning, leading to the removal of one fight from the card.

The main event will feature featherweights Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria going head-to-head.

Unfortunately, the card opener between Tatsuro Taira and Kleydson Rodrigues has been removed from the lineup. During the official weigh-in, Rodrigues exceeded the non-title flyweight limit by three pounds tipping the scales at 129 lbs.

UFC officials announced the cancellation of the bout through a statement released on the promotion's official website:

"The flyweight bout between Tatsuro Taira and Kleydson Rodrigues has been cancelled from this weekend’s card due to Rodrigues being three pounds (129 lbs.) over the weight limit.”

UFC Jacksonville weigh-ins were not the first time that 'KR' has failed to make weight in the flyweight division. He previously missed the limit in his last fight against Shannon Ross at UFC 284, coming in at 127 pounds. The Brazilian earned a victory on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021 and currently holds a 1-1 record in the UFC.

Poll : 0 votes