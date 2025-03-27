Ilia Topuria claims Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are too afraid to face him next

Thus far, Ilia Topuria's return to the lightweight division has been a source of frustration for him. No one is aiming to fight him next, prompting the Spaniard to call out his two principle targets, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and former 155-pound king Charles Oliveira, in a recent interview.

Ad

While speaking to Spanish MMA reporter Álvaro Colmenero, 'El Matador' revealed that he is currently training for both Makhachev and Oliveira. Unfortunately, neither man seems keen on facing him, with Makhachev claiming Topuria needs to prove himself at lightweight first.

Meanwhile, Oliveira was more open to a bout with the Spaniard, but is currently calling for a title shot, which he is prioritizing over a fight with Topuria. In response, Topuria branded both men cowards.

Ad

Trending

"I'm preparing for Islam Makhachev. All of my training is actually focused on Islam or Charles, because I don't see any other opponents. So, I have two names in mind. Neither of them dare [to fight me]. Then they have these phrases they make their own, like, 'A champion will fight whoever they're told,' and so on, and then, 'I don't want to fight him, because he's small.'"

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Topuria, though, believes that the difficult matchmaking at lightweight is the result of fear.

"Then I change weight classes. I'm not small, I'm in the weight class now. Then they say that I haven't won enough. Well, these are symptoms are fear, we all know that, but it's normal. I'd be scared too."

Check out Ilia Topuria blasting Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's been some time now since Topuria announced his decision to vacate his featherweight title, which will be made official once the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes fight starts at UFC 314. Unfortunately for him, he is struggling to find matchups at 155 pounds, but there's still hope.

Ilia Topuria could face Paddy Pimblett

While a matchup with Paddy Pimblett won't serve Ilia Topuria well in terms of securing him a lightweight title shot, that is only true right now. If 'The Baddy' succeeds in beating Michael Chandler at UFC 314, then he will immediately become a worthier opponent.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Since there's history between Topuria and Pimblett, and a fair bit of animosity despite the two men being spotted being more cordial recently, it's a bout the UFC ought to consider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.