Ilia Topuria drops bombshell admission about one fight he'd choose over an Islam Makhachev title clash: "We had that talk"

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Apr 16, 2025 21:02 GMT
Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev (left) is someone that Ilia Topuria (right) would like to fight someday but he also could be convinced to fight a former two division UFC champion in the future [Images courtesy: @Topuriailia and @MAKHACHEVMMA on X]

Ilia Topuria seems keen on a fight with Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt, but he could potentially be compelled to take a prizefight with a former UFC lightweight champion. This subject matter was touched upon by Topuria while speaking to Joe Rogan on the JRE MMA Show episode 166.

The man who willingly vacated his UFC featherweight title to make waves at 155 pounds seems focused on unseating the man with the record for lightweight title defenses in Islam Makhachev. However, the box office considerations of fighting Conor McGregor cannot be ignored.

When asked by the UFC commentator if he would make an exception for a McGregor fight at lightweight instead of a lightweight title shot outright, Topuria said:

"Right now? No... Do you think it's gonna be excited if I beats Islam [Makhachev] and then I give the chance to Conor [McGregor]?... Actually we had that talk a little bit [about a McGregor fight] but yeah, I don't know... You know how the UFC is."
"They are like very specific. Don't say anything to no one... If they offered me a fight against Conor right now, we'll see. Why not? Why not? I wouldn't say no."

Check out Ilia Topuria discussing his thoughts on a possible future fight with Conor McGregor below (1:06:01):

youtube-cover
Ilia Topuria responds to another former UFC lightweight champion

Ilia Topuria has the current 155-pound champ as well as former UFC lightweight titleholders in his proverbial crosshairs, and that extends to another individual within that rich championship lineage. Topuria recently sounded off on Khabib Nurmagomedov, who presently coaches the aforementioned Makhachev.

The 28-year-old put Nurmagomedov into focus after the former UFC lightweight champion spoke in a recent interview about how a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan makes more sense for Islam Makhachev at this juncture. 'The Eagle' spoke to Adam Zubayraev about how Topuria should win another fight within the weight category before getting to vault toward a title shot immediately.

The Georgian/Spanish mixed martial artist responded to Nurmagomedov on social media with Topuria posting:

"Khabib knows I'm the one to take the belt from Islam. Only reason he doesn't want Islam to fight me."

The former UFC featherweight champion has a lone octagon outing at lightweight, as Topuria previously fought Jai Herbert and overcame early adversities to finish Herbert with strikes in the second stanza.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
