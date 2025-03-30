Ilia Topuria drops bombshell detail about conversation with UFC before vacating featherweight belt, fans react: "Seems like he's b*tching"

MMA fans worlwide have taken notice of Ilia Topuria disclosing his conversation with UFC prior to vacating his featherweight belt. Last month, Topuria shocked everyone by giving up his throne to pursue his dreams of becoming a double champion. This was followed by speculations of him facing reigning champion Islam Makhachev in a potential matchup, however, there has been no official announcement yet.

An X user named @acdmma_ recently posted Topuria's comments about the promotion offering him a lightweight title shot, which is the only reason he gave up his 145-pound crown. The Spaniard's remarks at WOW 17 this past weekend were originally shared by @IratiPratSC on X, which said (via@iartiPratSC):

''The UFC promised me I'd fight for the belt. That's why I vacated it. And they've always kept their promise.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Seems like he's b*tching''

Another one stated:

''BREAKING, Ilia Topuria says different sh*t everyday and constantly makes it up! More tomorrow at noon when he announces Dana promised him half of the company if he vacated the featherweight belt!''

Other fans wrote:

''Jumping the guys that's been putting in work in that division is pretty fucked up. He needs to at best fight a contender before getting that shot above the others. Hell he only defended his title 1x. He's a great fighter but shouldn't jump the others just like that.''

''If Islam doesn't Khamzat his legs in the first minute I think Topuria wins this. And I'm a bigger Islam fan than Topuria. Topuria has a better grasp of body mechanics for his striking.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Championship Rounds also highlighted Topuria's comments on competing for the lightweight title by all means.

Check out the post below:

Daniel Cormier denies Ilia Topuria's assertion that he is feared by everyone

Everyone in the MMA community is waiting for the promotion's announcement regarding Ilia Topuria's future, as many expect him to contest for the 155-pound belt. Notably, Topuria has been voicing his confidence in defeating Islam Makhachev for a long time, which has irked many, including the lightweight champion's close friend Daniel Cormier.

In his recent YouTube video, Cormier stated that Makhachev isn't scared of anyone, saying:

''Ilia Topuria is a cool guy but I kinda disagree. I know for sure Islam Makhachev is not afraid of him. I’ll tell you this as a person who is a friend of Islam, as a person who has known Islam for years and years. Ilia Topuria might strike fear in most or some, Islam is not afraid of him”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (2:42):

