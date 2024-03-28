"Ilia Topuria" - Fans react to Paddy Pimblett's call for suggestions regarding future guests to feature on his podcast

Paddy Pimblett recently reached out to his fans, asking for their top picks to feature as guests on his podcast.

Pimblett previously hosted a podcast titled Chattin Pony with Paddy The Baddy on Spotify, where he interviewed prominent figures in the MMA realm, such as Dana White, Georges St-Pierre, and numerous others. However, the 29-year-old Scouser has been inconsistent, failing to release a new episode since March 2023, when he featured former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.

Now, it seems that 'The Baddy' is gearing up for a regular return, as he recently turned to his Instagram followers, seeking their input on potential guests for future episodes:

"Time to get 'Chattin Pony' back up and running people! Been far too long, get commenting some guests below and most liked comments I’ll do my best to get them guests on for you… as long as they aren't too unrealistic."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post below:

Fans showcased their acumen and provided Pimblett with a plethora of intriguing suggestions, including some creatively unconventional ideas.

One fan wrote:

"Conor McGregor."

Another wrote:

"Paul Smith most realistic."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Ilia topuria."

"The people want @yoelromero."

"Why did you ever stop? And get 'Sugar' Sean on the pod!!"

Credits: @theufcbaddy on Instagram

'The Baddy' is riding high with a dominant unanimous decision victory against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 last December. Pimblett holds an undefeated record of 5-0 in his UFC career, with three finishes, although he has yet to compete against any opponents currently ranked in the top 15.

Paddy Pimblett reminisces about Tony Ferguson's supportive message six years prior to defeating lightweight veteran

Paddy Pimblett recently took a moment to contemplate the progress he has made in his career within a relatively brief timeframe.

As previously mentioned, 'The Baddy' scored a remarkable victory against Tony Ferguson in his last bout. Three months later, Pimblett has come to appreciate the importance of defeating a UFC veteran whom he admired during his time competing under the Cage Warriors banner.

Recently, Pimblett took to Instagram to share a congratulatory message he received six years ago from 'El Cucuy' after securing a flying triangle submission win over Alexis Savvidis.

Ferguson posted in 2018:

"Very noiiiiice!!!! Props, good job, kid."

'The Baddy' reposted the unexpected praise he received at that time, and now he has shared it once again on Instagram with a caption that reflected on the progress he has made since then:

"#tbt Crazy to think six years ago Tony was giving me props for my flying triangle finish on @cagewarriors; fast forward to now, and his name is a green W on my record… how time flies."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post below: