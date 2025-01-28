Ilia Topuria fight rumor sparked by Bo Nickal has fans worried for Alexander Volkanovski: "Dana and Hunter are legit trying to get him killed"

Bo Nickal's remarks about a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski rematch have sparked strong reactions from MMA fans worldwide. While some fans want fresh matchups for the champion, others claimed that Volkanovski may still pose difficulties for Topuria this time around.

During a recent podcast episode, Nickal claimed that the UFC is working on Topuria vs. Volkanovski 2 for UFC 314 in Miami. The unbeaten middleweight doesn't see a path to victory for 'The Great' and revealed that he would rather have seen 'El Matador' take on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

''They just announced Ilia [Topuria] and Volk [Volkanovski]. April, [UFC] 314, I think? Ilia and Islam [Makhachev] would be sick. I don't know about an Ilia and Volk rematch. I mean I get it. Volk had to rematch Holloway a bunch of times. I love Volk. He's great. [But] I don't see a path to victory for him.''

Nickal then expressed his desire to feature on the Miami card, saying:

''No, it's [Topuria vs. Volkanovski 2 at UFC 314] official. I know for a fact. I don't know if it's announced, for a fact. But I know it's happening for a fact. Inside sources. I'm annoucing it... I might fight on that card. That's a card I'm trying to fight on.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''At this point, either Volk has a death/CTE wish or Dana and Hunter are legit trying to get him killed.''

Another one stated:

''Not the best way for the UFC to let people know that the fighting is going to happen "officially", but I'll take it.''

Other fans wrote:

''How many times Volk want to get KOd lol''

''Volk is going to get walked down again...Just stop this BS UFC and give that man topuria Movsar''

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Alexander Volkanovski talks about his UFC return

Alexander Volkanovski hasn't competed since losing his featherweight title to Ilia Topuria in a crushing defeat at UFC 298 last year. While Volkanovski has expressed strong interest in a rematch, Topuria is keen on moving up to lightweight and challenging Islam Makhachev.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports New Zealand, Volkanovski opened up about his comeback, saying:

''I was talking about being ready for March, April. They don’t have an exact date, but I would say in a couple of months, few months. So, yeah, I think the April date does look good, but you never know.'' [H/t: BJ Penn]

Check out the full interview below:

