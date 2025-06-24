Ilia Topuria gets 100% real about "dangerous" Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 317 title fight, explains why he's confident of victory

Ilia Topuria recently discussed Charles Oliveira, claiming that he thinks the Brazilian's fighting style will be advantageous for him in the match-up.

Topuria and Oliveira are set to face each other for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 317 on June 28. Ahead of the bout, 'El Matador' has shown a lot of confidence in his ability to beat 'do Bronx'.

While discussing the fight in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Topuria went on to expand on his thoughts about Oliveira, saying:

"You can never count [Oliveira] out because he's a dangerous guy. He has the most finishes in the UFC history, but I don't know, I have faced those kind of situations many, many times with Volk, with Max Holloway... This is what I'm saying, since a long time ago, the skill development I'm bringing in the sport, they never felt it. They never saw it."

He added:

"So, this is what's going to happen with Charles — he thinks that he has some opportunities, but the reality is that he has not. The only thing he has to do is show up, and I'm going to do the rest... I'm going to finish him in the first round... because he walks forward. This is all I need."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (15:02):

Alexander Volkanovski breaks down Ilia Topuria's mindset ahead of Charles Oliveira fight

Ilia Topuria has an unblemished record and recently knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira is 1-1 in his last two fights, defeating Michael Chandler but losing to Arman Tsarukyan.

Speaking on the Overdogs Podcast, 'The Great' previewed the lightweight title fight at UFC 317. Claiming that Topuria's mentality is what makes him a dangerous fighter, Volkanovski said:

"Ilia has a chance to knock out anyone... He's got very good focus. Even when things aren't going his way, he has this tunnel vision — like, 'I'm gonna find that shot.'... You might be jabbing him up, jabbing, jabbing — he’s missing shots. Most people would start thinking, 'Maybe I should hold back. I better not throw until I know the shot is there.' They start second-guessing themselves."

He added:

"But I haven't really seen that in Ilia. When someone stays that stoic throughout the process, they're always dangerous — because if he finds that shot, he can put anyone out, even in the lightweight division."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (28:13):

