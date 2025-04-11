Ilia Topuria gives strong prediction on potential boxing switch with six-month prep

Ilia Topuria recently made a bold claim about his potential move to boxing with just six months of training. Topuria mentioned he could show a similar dominance in the boxing ring, like he has showcased in the octagon.

'La Leyenda' was the first UFC fighter to challenge Max Holloway's self-claimed feat of being the best boxer in the UFC. At UFC 308, the Georgian-Spaniard knocked down 'Blessed' in the third round with a stunning left hook, followed by some ground strikes to put him away. With that, Topuria became the first fighter to knock out Holloway.

In his appearance on a recent episode of the PBD Podcast, 'La Leyenda' made an even bigger claim related to his boxing skills. He mentioned he could stand with any professional boxer with six months of hardcore boxing training.

"If I prepare for six months, only boxing… No wrestling, no elbows, no grappling, only boxing. Bro, put whoever [any professional boxer] you want in front of me. Whoever [it is]."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Ilia Topuria plans to submit Islam Makahchev

Ilia Topuria has floored several other rivals apart from Max Holloway in his UFC career. His TKO victories over Jai Herbert and Alexander Volkanovski bear testimony to the formidability of his striking.

'La Leyenda' is currently eyeing a lightweight title fight against champion Islam Makhachev. However, Makhachev has turned a cold shoulder towards all such offers.

In the aforementioned PBS Podcast episode, the Georgian-Spaniard cited his plans to humiliate the reigning UFC lightweight king whenever their fight happens.

"I think D'Arce or guillotine is [Makhachev's] favorite... I'll go for that no problem... The people don't realize that my background comes from wrestling, from the ground game. Actually, I grew up with wrestling and with BJJ and I developed my skills when I was 20 years old in boxing game, but my best skills are on the ground."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (56:16):

