Ilia Topuria has huge praise for Carlos Alcaraz after latter wins U.S. Open 2025 by beating Jannik Sinner

Ilia Topuria recently shared his reaction to the outcome of the 2025 U.S. Open final, praising his fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz for winning another Grand Slam title.

The final took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, where Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets, securing victory with a score of 3-1. This win not only earned Alcaraz the championship but also allowed him to replace Sinner at the top of the ATP rankings.

In the aftermath of these events, 'El Matador' expressed his admiration for Alcaraz's achievement through an Instagram Story, writing:

"BIG CARLITOS. YOU ARE AN EXAMPLE TO ALL @carlitosalcarazz" [translated]

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Instagram Story. [Screenshot courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram]

When Carlos Alcaraz talked about being inspired by Ilia Topuria

In the current roster of the UFC, Ilia Topuria is recognized as one of the standout fighters, boasting an unblemished record within the promotion. Having previously held the championship title in the featherweight division, he now reigns as the UFC lightweight king.

Ahead of the Australian Open 2025, tennis star Carlos Alcaraz stated in a press conference that he draws inspiration from 'El Matador'. He noted that watching Topuria has helped clear his doubts going into a match.

"We always have moments of doubt and difficulties, but [Ilia] Topuria’s confidence in every fight inspired me to not have doubts and to know who I am and what I have. He has helped me dust myself off at times."

Speaking of their relationship, Topuria and Alcaraz appear to have a strong camaraderie. They have also engaged in friendly sparring sessions together.

