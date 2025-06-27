Ilia Topuria issues ice-cold reaction to Charles Oliveira seemingly promising his infant son a title victory at UFC 317

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 27, 2025 05:49 GMT
Ilia Topuria (left) reacts to Charles Oliveira
Ilia Topuria (left) reacts to Charles Oliveira's (right) promise to his son. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Ilia Topuria recently expressed his thoughts regarding the promise made by Charles Oliveira to his son about winning the title at UFC 317. Topuria emphasized that Oliveira should refrain from making such promises, as it could break his son's heart.

Ad

In episode 1 of the UFC 317 Embedded: Vlog Series on YouTube, Oliveira's current partner, Vitoria Brum, who is the mother of their infant son, Dominic, revealed the former UFC lightweight champion's promise.

"It's a promise he made to Dominic [Oliveira's son] because he's already won a belt for Tayla [Oliveira's daughter], and now he'll win another for Dominic."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an interview with Kairouz Bros on YouTube, Topuria was asked to react to Oliveira's promise. In response, 'El Matador' said:

"That's why I don't like to promise to my kids those kind of things, like he don't have to involve his kids in the professional things. He's going to have to break his heart."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (2:13):

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Charles Oliveira outlines Ilia Topuria's chances against him ahead of UFC 317

Ilia Topuria has an unbeaten UFC record and is coming off knockout victories in his last two fights. However, despite that, Charles Oliveira remains unfazed by the potential threat he poses. According to 'do Bronx', Topuria is just another fighter who is trash-talking and will soon learn his lesson.

Ad

During the pre-fight media day interview for UFC 317, Oliveira discussed Topuria's chances against him, saying:

"[I'm] a guy that continues to stay thirsty, that is always for the win. This is for my legacy, for my history. I'm ready for this fight... He's younger, comes in undefeated, but does he want it more than I do? Does he have more hunger, more thirst than I have?"
Ad

He added:

"Every fighter has different levels of things, different approaches to things. Ilia's just coming out there very young, very hungry. He's also undefeated. But there's a lot to prove still... In reality, everyone knows what's going to happen. He's another dude that's talking, that's going to fold in front of me."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (10:44):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications