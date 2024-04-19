Ilia Topuria issues ultimatum to Max Holloway over title shot drama - "I'm sure Ortega will oblige"

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently sent Max Holloway an ultimatum in response to the new BMF champion's callout. Topuria expressed confidence in his skills and a desire to beat Holloway to win the BMF title.

Holloway defeated Justin Gaethje via fifth-round knockout at UFC 300 last weekend. The Hawaiian native put on an all-time classic performance and had fans on the edge of their seats as he invited his opponent to a stand-and-bang exchange in the final round.

Gaethje obliged and the two threw numerous haymakers at each other before Holloway's right hand caught 'The Highlight' clean on the chin and sent him crashing to the canvas. In the aftermath, Holloway called out Topuria for a featherweight title fight.

The two have gone back and forth via interviews and social media posts ever since. However, it appears 'El Matador' is willing to throw down with Holloway if certain conditions were met and threatened to face Brian Ortega if those conditions weren't met. In a recent X post, he wrote:

"The only thing questionable about me is whether I finish you by KO or submission... You now have the one thing that keeps you relevant and that would grant you a money fight, the BMF belt... Winning that belt while holding my title will cement me as the first. The first to hold both belts... I decide who, when, and where. If you don’t like the terms I’m sure Ortega will oblige."

Max Holloway fires shots at Ilia Topuria for making BMF title demands

As mentioned above, Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway have been throwing verbal shots at each other since 'Blessed' called for a title shot against the 145-pound king. After Topuria made it clear that he wanted the BMF title on the line for any potential fight, Holloway mocked him for not displaying "un-BMF" behavior.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani after UFC 300, Ilia Topuria addressed Holloway's callout and clarified his title demands. Later, Holloway responded by slamming Topuria for making such demands and pointed out that the 'Baddest Motherf**ker' title needs to be earned, not called for.

During an interview with Jim Rome, the Hawaiian native clapped back at Ilia Topuria and said:

"That’s not very ‘BMF’ way to say it. A 'BMF' wouldn’t say, 'I’m not going to fight this guy unless …' That’s kind of un-'BMF'. Doesn’t sound 'BMF' the way he’s trying to demand it... Last time I checked, when I was your age, I already had title defenses, buddy. So it looks like you’ve still got some catching up to do." [H/T MMAFighting.com]

