Ilia Topuria leaves door open for Islam Makhachev-like welterweight move after potential lightweight reign: "Whatever works for the UFC"

Ilia Topuria has vacated his UFC featherweight title to move up to the lightweight division. Recently, he expressed his thoughts on the possibility of eventually moving up to the welterweight division.

'El Matador' remains undefeated in the UFC with a record of 8-0. He has been given an immediate title shot in the lightweight division against Charles Oliveira, which is scheduled to take place at UFC 317. This opportunity arose after Islam Makhachev decided to vacate his lightweight title to compete in the welterweight division.

During a recent press conference at WOW 19: Alicante, Topuria was asked about his potential aspirations to compete in the 170-pound weight class. In response, the former UFC featherweight champion said:

"It's not the plan that I'm going to fight for the title, and then I'm going to move up to welterweight. But it depends on how circumstances develop, depends on what the UFC wants me to do. Because at the end of the day, I don't make decisions... whatever works for the UFC and me, we will do it."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria trade verbal shots with each other

In his return to the UFC lightweight division, Ilia Topuria was eager to face Islam Makhachev for the title. However, following UFC 315, in which Belal Muhammad lost his title, Makhachev publicly announced his intention to move up to the welterweight division.

In light of these developments, 'El Matador' playfully criticized Makhachev for avoiding a fight against him. Upon hearing Topuria's comments, the former UFC lightweight champion reacted by saying:

"Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy"

Soon after, Topuria responded to Makhachev's post and said:

"The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace. Ты маленький пацан [you are a little boy]."

Check out Ilia Topuria's response below:

