Ilia Topuria parents: Here's everything you need to know about 'El Matador's' family

Ilia Topuria, the emerging featherweight contender in the UFC, carries a rich familial backstory that has profoundly influenced his journey in mixed martial arts.

Born in Halle, Germany, to Georgian parents Zaza and InGa Topuria, Ilia's life took a defining turn at the age of 15 when his family relocated to Spain due to economic circumstances.

This move proved instrumental in shaping Ilia's future. In Alicante, Spain, he discovered his passion for mixed martial arts at the Climent Club. The training facility nurtured his talent, honing his skills and setting him on the path towards becoming 'El Matador,' the moniker he's earned for his aggressive fighting style.

Topuria's UFC debut in 2020 was a resounding success, a quick decision victory over Youssef Zalal. Since then, he's carved a path of dominance, defeating established names like Damon Jackson, Jai Herbert, and Bryce Mitchell. His relentless pressure and impressive grappling have made him a force to be reckoned with in the featherweight division.

Now, Ilia stands at the precipice of his greatest challenge yet: a shot at the UFC featherweight title against the reigning champion, Alexander Volkanovski, at UFC 298.

Ilia Topuria boldly claims Alexander Volkanovski is easier than previous fight ahead of the title shot

Ahead of his UFC 298 title clash with Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria is brimming with confidence. He has even gone as far as calling the champion an "easier" fight than his previous opponent, Josh Emmett.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Topuria downplayed Volkanovski's threat, citing his lack of finishing power:

"[Volkanovski] is not a powerful guy. He didn't knock out his opponents. He has a lot of volume, [but] he didn't have submissions on the ground. It's easier to fight someone like him because you go out there and he has great cardio but you can make more mistakes. It's not like with Josh Emmett. If the guy connects with the right hand he can put you to sleep."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Regardless of its accuracy, Topuria's confidence is undeniable. He enters the fight riding a 14-fight win streak and looks to dethrone the long-reigning featherweight champion.

Whether his strategy proves effective against Volkanovski's well-rounded skillset remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: this title fight promises fireworks.