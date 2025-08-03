  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ilia Topuria refusing to fight Arman Tsarukyan met with blunt reality check by veteran MMA analyst: "Says a lot of bulls**t"

Ilia Topuria refusing to fight Arman Tsarukyan met with blunt reality check by veteran MMA analyst: "Says a lot of bulls**t"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 03, 2025 06:41 GMT
MMA figure talks about a potential fight between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan. [Image courtesy: Getty]
MMA figure talks about a potential fight between Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan. [Image courtesy: Getty]

A veteran MMA analyst recently offered his thoughts on Ilia Topuria refusing to defend his title against Arman Tsarukyan. The individual asserted that regardless of Topuria’s remarks, the reigning lightweight champion will ultimately obey the UFC's decision.

Ad

For context, during a livestream with the Nelk Boys last month, Topuria stated that he would be willing to vacate his 155-pound belt if Tsarukyan refuses to compete for the No. 1 contender spot. His remark sparked a reaction from 'Ahalkalakets,' who accused the Georgian-Spaniard of ducking him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent YouTube video, Luke Thomas gave his take on the matter, suggesting that Topuria has no say in choosing his potential opponents and will do exactly what the UFC wants:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''These guys being like, 'Oh, I'll never fight so and so', like they're boxers or something. Like it's just very funny to me that they think this is the leverage that they have. And I realize that Topuria probably now certainly has more leverage than he ever has...you see this all the time. This is what they tell the public...they almost never follow through with it because it's just for public consumption. It's not really how any of this works by and large.''
Ad

He added:

''Like this idea like, 'oh, I'm just not going to fight a guy' in his 20s, who's a very, very top contender, who's a genuine threat to for you to hold on to this belt. Like, oh, he's too unreliable. I'm never going to give this guy a shot. Yeah, you are. If the UFC want you to, you will...first of all, a lot of fighters and Ilia in particular says a lot of bullsh*t right?''
Ad

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (7:30):

youtube-cover
Ad

Ex-UFC champion believes Ilia Topuria is ducking Arman Tsarukyan

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently posted a YouTube video discussing Ilia Topuria's remarks about declining a title fight with Arman Tsarukyan.

Bisping stated that Topuria must face Tsarukyan, who is the rightful No. 1 contender for the lightweight gold:

''Is Ilia Topuria pulling a Jon Jones? Because Arman Tsarukyan is a real threat to anybody, he is a tremendous fighter...The man’s an absolute monster. Ilia Topuria said if the UFC made him fight Arman Tsarukyan, he would vacate the belt... If you’re the champion, you’re supposed to fight the No. 1 guy, simple as that. Arman Tsarukyan is ranked No. 1. Whether he likes it, Ilia likes, anyone likes it. If you want to do it on a merit-based system, Arman Tsarukyan is the guy.''
Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (1:28):

youtube-cover
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications