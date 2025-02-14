Ilia Topuria reveals status of rumoured fight against Islam Makhachev, offers definitive prediction: "At some point I'll connect that punch" 

Ilia Topuria has revealed his rumoured bout against Islam Makhachev is in the works, as well as offered a definitive prediction for their potential clash.

'El Matador' first expressed his interest in achieving double champ status after his successful featherweight title defense against Max Holloway at UFC 308. When pressed who was next for him, the Georgian-Spaniard stated that he was "done" with 145 pounds and wanted to challenge himself against Makhachev.

Whilst the lightweight champion has never named Topuria specifically as to who he could face next, the Russian fighter has regularly stated that he is willing to defend his belt against anybody, anywhere. That was evident once again last month when he successfully defended the title once again against short-notice opponent Renato Moicano.

Despite no official confirmation about their superfight, Ilia Topuria appeares to have dropped a bombshell in regards to the fight being made.

During a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, the 28-year-old stated that the fight was in the works with the UFC brass. He said:

"I like to fight with people where the fans think it will be competitive. With Islam, I'm gonna have that. It's a great fight, that's why they want to do it. It's in the works, they are trying to figure out some things."

Topuria then went to offer his prediction for the fight, stating:

"He knows and we all know, the only thing I need is one punch. At some point, I will connect that punch. Then everything will depend on what God will decide. Will he want to send Islam to sleep or not? Who knows that. I know that."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments here:

Ilia Topuria wants to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast

Ilia Topuria has revealed he's hoping to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast soon, following the viral clip of Rogan revealing the reason why he decided to cancel on Kamala Harris.

'El Matador' faced-off against Max Holloway at UFC 308 back in October. At the time, Rogan had just featured Donald Trump on his podcast and was expected to host Kamala Harris soon after. However, the podcast never went ahead.

The UFC commentator later revealed it didn't happen as Harris and her team couldn't fit it on his schedule, as he wanted to record the episode before Topuria faced off Holloway later that day.

During the same episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, Topuria was asked about Rogan's reasons, to which he said:

"It was so fun that someone is not accepting Kamala Harris because he wants to watch my fight against Max Holloway. That's fun! He didn't have to say that...I love Joe Rogan...If he invites me, why not? He's the best. Yeah, you can't refuse that invitation."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments here (27:20):

