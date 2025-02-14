"I love Joe Rogan" - Ilia Topuria teases potential JRE appearance after UFC commentator's admission of ditching Kamala Harris interview for his fight

Ilia Topuria recently shared his admiration for Joe Rogan, particularly after the UFC color commentator decided to cancel an interview with former United States Vice President Kamala Harris in favor of watching the featherweight champion's fight against Max Holloway. Topuria found it amusing and flattering that Rogan would prioritize his fight over an important political interview.

Ad

Topuria also expressed his enthusiasm about the idea of joining Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), noting that it would be an opportunity he wouldn’t pass up. He remarked that if Rogan ever invited him to the show, he would accept the offer without hesitation.

Speaking on a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, Topuria said:

"I just saw [that clip] it was so fun. I don't know, it was so fun that someone is not accepting Kamala Harris because he wants to watch my fight against Max Holloway. That's fun! He didn't have to say that, he could've closed his mouth and not said anything, but I love Joe Rogan."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked about whether he would sit down for an interview with Rogan, Topuria added:

"If he invites me, why not? He's the best. Yeah, you can't refuse that invitation."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (27:20):

Ad

Joe Rogan supports Ilia Topuria's plan of a lightweight clash against champion Islam Makhachev

Joe Rogan has joined the growing chorus of fans wanting to see Ilia Topuria challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Despite Topuria’s only defending his featherweight title once, Rogan is eager to see him move up to 155 pounds for a showdown with Makhachev.

Ad

Rogan, during the UFC 312 Fight Companion episode on his podcast, indicated that Topuria’s rapid rise and impressive victories have earned him this shot. While some might argue that Topuria hasn’t fully cleared his division, Rogan dismisses these concerns, urging the fight to happen regardless of Topuria’s featherweight tenure. He said:

''We don't know what's going to happen at lightweight now. I hope as crazy as it sounds, I hope Ilia goes up to 155... Ilia goes up to 155, I don't care if [Topuria] defended the title one time or didn't who cares. It’d be nice [to see him fight some of the other contenders at featherweight] but also who cares? Let’s go. Let’s f*cking go.”

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:36:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.