Ilia Topuria's boxing combos will aid Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson against Rashad Evans: "He has some great hands"

Ilia Topuria has not entered the octagon since last October when he defeated Max Holloway via third-round knockout at UFC 308 to defend his featherweight title for the first time. While many expected him to face Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch of their UFC 298 clash, 'El Matador' shocked fans by vacating the title to make the jump to the lightweight division.

Ad

Topuria has shown high-level striking ability by knocking out two of the greatest featherweights of all time. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently revealed that he was planning to utilize some of Topuria's boxing combos against Rashad Evans before the cancellation of their boxing match.

Speaking on the JAXXON Podcast, the former UFC light heavyweight champion was shown a clip of the former featherweight champion praising him before stating:

"That dude makes me excited because I watched this kid fight, and he has some great hands. I've seen some of his combos. Now, I'm watching his combos and I was planning on doing that s**t to Rashad Evans."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments on Ilia Topuria below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Topuria was largely known for his wrestling background before entering the UFC, as he had just one knockout finish and seven submission finishes in eight career fights. That has changed since he joined the promotion, as he has knocked out five of his eight opponents, including Holloway and Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria's striking coach weighs in on his chances against Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira

Ilia Topuria has set his eyes on the lightweight title following his move to the division. His striking coach, Javi Climent, recently claimed that he would have no trouble defeating Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira in that department. X user @acdmma_ shared his comments, posting (via ACD MMA):

Ad

"😳 Ilia Topuria’s striking coach Javi Climent says Ilia would “k*ll” Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira when it comes to striking: “Ilia in striking k*lls him. It is clear to me that it k*lls Islam Makhachev, but even clearer that it k*lls Charles Oliveira.” via @KOlmeneroMMA"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Topuria has shared that he has been promised the opportunity to fight for the lightweight title. A recent report emerged suggesting that he will either challenge Makhachev for the belt or that the lightweight champion will be stripped, paving the way for the former featherweight champion to face Charles Oliveira. The current 155-pound king has expressed interest in moving up to fight for the welterweight title, provided that Belal Muhammad does not retain his belt against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.