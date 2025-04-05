Ilia Topuria's lightweight move gets a brutal reality check from featherweight knockout artist

Ilia Topuria's next fight is at lightweight, but the UFC has not yet disclosed the next opponent of 'La Leyenda'. Despite Topuria's confidence in becoming the next lightweight champion, Josh Emmett recently gave a reality check on his ambitions.

Emmett fought Topuria in the main event of UFC on ABC 5, losing via unanimous decision. Notably, Topuria secured 10-7 and 10-8 rounds in one of the judges' scorecards.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, the 40-year-old shared his thoughts about Topuria's lightweight ambitions.

“I definitely think they could definitely give him problems. He’s kind of a smaller stature guy. He’s shorter. He doesn’t have as big of a frame. I think I was actually taller than him or just as tall but much larger framed,” Emmett said.

Emmett will be taking on Lerone Murphy in the main event of the upcoming UFC Vegas 105. After losing to Topuria, he rebounded with a brutal one-punch knockout victory over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296.

Josh Emmett highlights positives for Ilia Topuria's lightweight move

Despite thinking that the top lightweight contenders have a bigger body frame than Ilia Topuria, Josh Emmett is confident that his former opponent has the skills to compete in the higher weight class.

In the aforementioned interview, Emmett highlighted that the 28-year-old has an impressive technique, having a first-hand account of it.

“He’s so well-rounded. He’s so technically sound. He comes from a jiu-jitsu and wrestling background, but he’s found success with his hands. His boxing is super sharp. He packs some power, but I don’t know. I think he’ll do well," Emmett said.

However, to get an accurate analysis, Emmett asserts he wants to see Topuria against the top three lightweights. As of now, Islam Makhachev is the lightweight champion, with Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje holding the top three spots in the rankings.

Emmett also believes that Ilia Topuria has a great team, which will help 'La Leyenda' ease his transition to lightweight. The 40-year-old believes that his former opponent's short-notice lightweight fight against Jai Herbert can't be used to judge his new move.

“I think given the time frame, I think he took that Jai Herbert fight on short notice as well, if he has a few months to prepare, three or four months, I think he has a great team, strength coaches, everything, it seems he has access to a lot of things. So I’m sure they’ll get him dialed in, and he’ll be on point,” Emmett said.

Topuria fought Jai Herbert at UFC London in 2022. After being dropped by Herbert in the first round with a head kick, he won via brutal knockout in the second round.

