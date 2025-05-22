  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ilia Topuria’s team shake-up takes spotlight as coach addresses sudden exit from former UFC champion's team

Ilia Topuria’s team shake-up takes spotlight as coach addresses sudden exit from former UFC champion's team

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified May 22, 2025 17:10 GMT
UFC 312: Du Plessis v Strickland 2 - Source: Getty
Jorge Climent (right-most) talks about Ilia Topuria and his brother Alexandre (middle two) and their departure from Climent Club. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A major shake-up has transpired in Ilia Topuria's fight camp ahead of UFC 317 next month. For his battle for the vacant UFC lightweight throne against Charles Oliveira, 'El Matador' and his brother, Alexandre Topuria, will no longer be training with their long-time coaching staff, the Climent Brothers.

Ad

In an interview with Submission Radio on YouTube, Jorge Climent confirmed the split and also explained what motivated the premature exodus of the Topuria Brothers from his team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Climent said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yes, this is real. He [Topuria] go to live to Madrid and I have my own project here with my brother. We have our family. We have our club. We have a lot of fighters. We have our promotion. Ilia go to Madrid, he have his own house and he want all the energy on him, you know. And we decide like, [to] have our own way."
Ad

Jorge Climent also confirmed that he and his team will not be working with Ilia Topuria anymore. Climent and his brother Agustin run Climent Club, an MMA gym located in Alicante, Spain - about 4 hours away from Ilia Topuria's home city of Madrid.

Check out Jorge Climent's comments below (0:19):

youtube-cover
Ad

Jorge Climent on Ilia Topuria split: "That is life"

While this is huge news, it seems Jorge Climent is quite okay with how things turned out. He did, however, acknowledge the sentimentality of parting ways with one of his oldest students.

When asked what he felt about the whole thing, Climent said:

"I feel, you know, always...This is not good for the sentimental thing, you know. But [that] is the life. We go with him [through] all the journey and now, he grow and he want to fly away, you know. We are very proud [to have gone] all the way with him. We are very proud for everything he do, you know." [1:42 onwards]
Ad

Climent then said that while he felt "sad" that the Topuria's left his team, he wishes them all the best in life, saying:

"Yes, of course, we are a little sad. But I want everything in his [Topuria's] life continue going well, you know. I want all good for him and his brother and I think they do the same for us." [2:48 onwards]
About the author
Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane Lucas Pascua

Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.

Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.

Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.

Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.

Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications