  Ilia Topuria and brother Aleksandre Topuria reportedly part ways with longtime coaches, fans react: "This doesn't bode well"

Ilia Topuria and brother Aleksandre Topuria reportedly part ways with longtime coaches, fans react: "This doesn’t bode well"

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified May 20, 2025 03:34 GMT
Ilia Topuria and his brother Alexandre Topuria have split from their longtime coaches. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Ilia Topuria and his brother Alexandre Topuria have split from their longtime coaches. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

It was recently reported that Ilia Topuria and his brother, Aleksandre Topuria, parted ways with their long-time coaches, Jorge and Augustin Climent. According to Marca, the split took place since they live in different cities and their personal projects.

'El Matador' is currently gearing up for his fight against Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, for this training camp, the Climent Club camp will not corner Topuria for his first-ever 155-pound title fight.

A post shared by Championship Rounds on X translated Marca's reports, stating:

"Both parties live in different cities, and their multiple professional projects prevent them from collaborating in the same way they have always done."
Check out the post below:

Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"This doesn’t bode well."
Others commented:

"Dominick Reyes dropped his coaches after the [Jon] Jones fight and went on a stretch of being brutalized. Be careful, Ilia."
"Oh s*** the stars align, the champion has a name once again."
"Hopefully this doesn’t impact Ilia’s fights"
"Split from the team that honed your successful come-up. And the timing to split at your prime starting lol."
Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Ilia Topuria asks Islam Makhachev to "get in line" for future title shot

Ilia Topuria looks confident in becoming the new lightweight champion ahead of UFC 317. When he was asked about potentially fighting Islam Makhachev in the future, 'El Matador' in a recent press conference, stated that he would not give an immediate title shot to the Dagestani if he decides to come down to lightweight:

Topuria said:

"I had said before that I didn't move up to lightweight to ask anyone or for anything, and that I was the one in charge. After this fight, when I have the belt, he might get in line, which is a long one, so more than one's eyes will be shining."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments:

Sunil Krishnan

