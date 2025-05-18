Ilia Topuria says Islam Makhachev won't get immediate title shot if he takes the lightweight crown, fans react: "Same game duckachev played"

Ilia Topuria's comments about Islam Makhachev's future in the lightweight division have piqued the interest of several MMA fans. While many mocked Topuria for his remarks, others admired his confidence.

Many in the MMA community expected Topuria to challenge Makhachev for the 155-pound belt after the former vacated his featherweight title and moved up to lightweight earlier this year.

However, the Dagestani refused a bout with Topuria and instead chose to advance to welterweight after Jack Della Maddalena dethroned his friend Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. The Georgian-Spaniard will now face former champion Charles Oliveira for the title vacated by Makhachev.

Topuria recently poked fun at Makhachev at the WOW 19: Alicante press conference, asserting that the 33-year-old must wait for his chance if he ever drops to lightweight, saying:

''You know, from the beginning, he wanted to give the impression that he had some sort of decision...and I said before that I didn't move up to lightweight to ask anyone for anything and that I was in charge. So, who got their way, who did what they said?... So, after this fight when I have the belt, he can get in line, which is a long one."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''We’re gonna play the same game dukachev played''

Another one stated:

''Ilia making Islam feel that pressure against JDM''

Other fans wrote:

''This clown needs to thank Islam. Since Islam vacated, he is being gifted a title shot against a much easier opponent. Islam would send him packing within 2 rounds.''

''Islam needs to fight a contender at 170 to prove he’s worth it. JDM shouldn’t defend against these small guys.''

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Islam Makhachev avoided Ilia Topuria, claims Chael Sonnen

Islam Makhachev's potential matchup with Ilia Topuria was a highly anticipated matchup for MMA fans worldwide. However, it won't happen anytime soon as Makhachev moved up to welterweight and vacated the 155-pound title.

This sparked reactions from many, including UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen, who posted a YouTube video expressing his thoughts on the matter. Sonnen said:

''Islam did everything you could conceivably do to not fight Ilia, including leave the division, including leave the championship. ‘Hey, if you don’t fight this guy, we’re going to strip you of your championship’, ‘Strip me of my championship’. There is nothing in our industry that is a stronger way to get away from somebody than to leave the division and even leave the championship behind.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

