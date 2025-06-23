Ilia Topuria takes swipe at Conor McGregor over alleged Ibiza nightclub assault: "He wasn't even able to knockout average man"

Ilia Topuria has once again taken a dig at Conor McGregor, citing his latest incident inside a nightclub in Ibiza. Topuria mocked McGregor's knockout ability during a conversation about the Irishman's octagon return.

For context, McGregor found himself in yet another controversy last week after a clip of him punching an individual at the Pacha nightclub in Ibiza went viral on the internet. As a result, many condemned the former two-division champion for his reckless behavior.

In a recent interview with Shakiel MMA, Topuria gave his take on McGregor's actions, saying that the 36-year-old couldn't even knockout a normal human being.

''Did you saw the last video? and then I saw it he [Conor McGregor] connect two punches and he wasn't even able to knock out an average man like he connect two punches and the guy walk out like normal''

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (6:40):

Notably, McGregor's last victory came at UFC 246 when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in the first round. He then went on to lose two consecutive fights, the most recent of which was at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in 2021, where he broke his leg in the opening round. A toe injury also forced the cancellation of his UFC 303 comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

As for Topuria, he is aiming to become a double champion at UFC 317 on June 28 when he faces Charles Oliveira in the main event.

When Ilia Topuria discussed Conor McGregor's time away from competition

Conor McGregor has been a target of Ilia Topuria's wrath on several occasions. Topuria criticized McGregor's poor lifestyle earlier this year when he appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, pointing to his nature of partying, his alleged drug use, and many other things.

''His [Conor McGregor] toe is fu*ked, his chin is fu*ked, his body is fu*ked. With that much parties and drugs and all that, you're gonna have to pay that price at some point. you are paying the price with your health, which is the dumbest thing you can do in your entire life...He also suffered a lot with the weight cuts. That's a big damage for your body. That's also one of the reasons why I changed the weight class because I realized that my health is the most important thing in my life.''

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

