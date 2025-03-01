Ilia Topuria has "the tools" to beat Islam Makhachev, claims ex-UFC champ, laying out the perfect gameplan for 'El Matador' 

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz recently expressed confidence in Ilia Topuria's chances against Islam Makhachev.

Ad

Topuria vacated the featherweight title in a bid to become a two-division champion. Aside from that ambition, UFC CEO Dana White claimed 'El Matador' was also having problems making the featherweight limit.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Dominic Cruz was asked whether Topuria has the ability to dethrone Makhachev and become a 155-pound champion. Cruz replied:

"He has the tools. It's keep it on the feet, dictate the range, and keep Makachev on his heels. If you keep a wrestler on his heels, it's hard for them to time the shot. Never in wrestling, in the pure sport of wrestling, are you to be moving back. If you're moving back, the point usually gets scored for the other guy."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Cruz cited that moving back is not part of grappling fundamentals, which teach moving forward. As such, he laid out a gameplan for Ilia Topuria to defeat Makhachev. The 39-year-old said:

"So, if you keep Makachev moving back with good striking defense and he's able to stuff a couple of the takedowns, I think he can get the momentum going in his favor and give himself a really good chance."

Ad

Check out Dominick Cruz's comments about Ilia Topuria below (9:24):

Ad

Cruz recently retired from MMA. He was scheduled to fight Rob Font at UFC Seattle, but pulled out due to a shoulder injury. The former champion had missed large portions of his prime due to injuries, and the latest one made him realize it was time to hang up the gloves.

Dominick Cruz explains why Arman Tsarukyan would be the best fight for Ilia Topuria next

Even though Ilia Topuria's aim is to become the lightweight champion, the UFC has not officially announced his next fight. Many speculate the 28-year-old might have to win one bout at lightweight before challenging Islam Makhachev.

Ad

In the aforementioned interview with Helen Yee, Dominick Cruz pointed out that Arman Tsarukyan would be the ideal matchup for Topuria at lightweight, before going against Islam Makhachev. Cruz said:

"Arman would be incredible. I think that would actually probably be the best test to give him the replica feel of Makhachev. Not that he's the same, that's the closest to the style. The very, very strong grappler with very, very strong striking defensive fundamentals and offense. So, that would prepare him the most." (8:37 onwards in the aforementioned video)

Aside from Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira is another name rumored to fight Topuria. The Brazilian last fought at UFC 309, where he defeated Michael Chandler by unanimous decision, in a five-round co-main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.