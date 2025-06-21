Ilia Topuria tops UFC striking ranks per coach Henri Hooft, with Dricus Du Plessis in mix

Head coach of Kill Cliff FC, Henri Hooft, has commended Ilia Topuria's striking prowess and also revealed that he is a big fan of UFC middleweight kingpin Dricus du Plessis

Hooft, a Dutch former kickboxer turned trainer, has trained notable MMA names, including Michael Chandler, Vitor Belfort, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Kamaru Usman, among others.

Topuria has also worked out at the 56-year-old's club before. Having seen Topuria train from such a close distance, Hooft has rated 'El Matador' as the best technical striker. In an interview with Home of Fight, he said:

"Ilia has maybe at least the most powerful and fast hands that you can see, has a very good technique, good style. For me, he's the best striker... I think, technically striking, Ilia is the best striker. Charles is also really good. That's why it's going to be a really nice fight. Charles has good knees and good elbows."

Lauding du Plessis for striking at the "right moment," despite not being a technical striker, Hooft added:

"But you have also people that have striking, that's not technically so good, but it works for them, and you see with Dricus [Du Plessis]. He's not the great striker that they say they were technically, but he hits at the right moment. So, what is better? I, of course, am a big fan of Ilia, but also a big fan of Dricus."

Check out Henri Hooft's comments about Ilia Topuria and Dricus du Plessis below:

Ilia Topuria wants to move up to welterweight if Islam Makhachev becomes champion

Ilia Topuria has expressed interest in becoming the first three-division UFC champion. 'El Matador' wants to move up to welterweight to fight Islam Makhachev, should the latter dethrone Jack Della Maddalena later this year. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

"We'll see how he [Makhachev] does in the welterweight division. If he wins the title, I win the title in the lightweight division, maybe I move up or he comes down to the lightweight division and we have the fight that everybody wants to see."

Topuria added:

"If Islam becomes the welterweight world champion, for sure I'm going to push for that shot also and I will move to the welterweight division."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

