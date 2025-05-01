Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev a tough ask from the UFC, says MMA legend: “People are not wanting to fight him” 

Perhaps the biggest fight the UFC can put together this year, aside from the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall bout, is the Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight for the UFC lightweight title. Topuria dropped his UFC featherweight belt to move up to 155 pounds and challenge Makhachev for the belt.
However, the Dagestani champion isn't all too keen on fighting 'El Matador', saying that he's already defeated a former featherweight champion twice in the past. As per recent updates, however, it's been reported that Ilia Topuria will fight for the lightweight title at UFC 317 - the question is if it's going to be Makhachev or someone else.
To MMA legend and former UFC light-heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, fighting Topuria is a tall order - even for someone like Islam Makhachev. In an interview with Home of Fight on YouTube, 'Rampage' said (16:00):
"I've grown to be a a big fan of [Ilia] Topuria. I love this guy's fighting style. Love his hands, you know. I don't care who this guy fights. And you know, I think he always has a puncher's chance and he's a dangerous man. He's a dangerous man. So I'm not surprised that people are not wanting to fight him. That one might be tougher to put together."
Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:
Ilia Topuria's boxing style reminds Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson of his fight with Rashad Evans
Speaking more on his affinity towards Ilia Topuria's penchant for sending people to the negative zone with his hands, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson revealed that the Georgian-born Spaniard reminds him of his UFC fights in the past. Particularly his grudge match with fellow former UFC light-heavyweight champ Rashad Evans.
In a recent episode of the JAXXON Podcast, the PRIDE and UFC icon said of 'El Matador':
"That dude makes me excited because I watched this kid fight, and he has some great hands. I've seen some of his combos. Now, I'm watching his combos and I was planning on doing that s**t to Rashad Evans."
Jackson had a high-profile rivalry with Rashad Evans back in 2010. The two were coaches in one of the most-watched seasons of 'The Ultimate Fighter', eventually facing each other at UFC 114. Despite a late-fight rally where he used his power punches to knock Evans down, Jackson lost via a lopsided unanimous decision.
Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below: