Ilya Freymanov coming into his own among the best fighters in ONE Championship: “I feel very comfortable here”

Russian knockout artist Ilya Freymanov feels very comfortable competing alongside the best fighters in the world as a part of the ONE Championship roster.

ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday night will see Freymanov return for his third appearance with the promotion and his first main event. It will also be his first crack at a ONE world title as Freymanov is set to challenge Thanh Le for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world championship.

It will be the toughest test of Ilya Freymanov’s career thus far, but speaking with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old standout is already feeling plenty comfortable competing with the biggest names in the world of mixed martial arts.

“I feel very comfortable here, everything is imbued with sport, a lot of [great] fighters who are the world's best, athletes of the best organizations,” Freymanov said.

Sharing some insight into his training for the upcoming title tilt with Thanh Le, Ilya Freymanov revealed that he has been honing his skills in The Land of Smiles.

“I have come to Thailand because there are many sparring partners from all over the world who are at top positions in the best leagues,” Freymanov added. “It was interesting to compete and try myself with the best fighters.”

Thus far, Freymanov has earned 12 career victories, nine of those coming by way of knockout. That includes a stunning first-round finish of former ONE world champion Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen in his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year. He followed that up with a slick first-round submission of Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in June, showing that Freymanov can get it done on the feet or on the mat.

Will his well-rounded skill set be enough to score another big finish against Thanh Le on Friday night, or will the former ONE world champion once again claim ONE Championship gold?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.