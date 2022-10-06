Ilya Freymanov expresses desire to compete in multiple rule sets in ONE Championship

Ilya Freymanov arguably had one of the most impressive debuts in ONE Championship history when he dispatched former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen with ease at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The Russian KO artist, who now ranks third in ONE’s stacked featherweight division, is eager to try more challenges inside the circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Kuznya Fight Club product said he’s willing to try his hand at the striking arts as well.

“I am ready to compete under kickboxing and Muay Thai rules – the world’s best strikers are now signed by ONE, and I can’t wait to compete with other beasts and world champs representing different martial arts.”

Judging by the destruction he brought upon the ‘Situ-Asian’, it appears that Ilya Freymanov does have the credentials to also succeed in ONE’s striking-only leagues.

The hard-hitting 26-year-old is riding high with a four-fight winning streak and has nine career knockouts to his name. Stopping Nguyen, especially in the manner he did, has made him one of the most promising fighters to look out for in the promotion.

The Vietnamese-Australian slugger is not an easy man to stop, let alone for someone making their debut.

Ilya Freymanov, however, looked like a grizzled veteran out there as he brilliantly picked his spots and unleashed a brutal flurry of combos once the opportunity presented itself.

For now, it might be wise for Freymanov to simply focus on MMA. After all, he’s now in the conversation to potentially challenge the division’s new king Tang Kai. Freymanov has already leap-frogged Nguyen and Garry Tonon in the 155-pound pecking order.

His next course of action should be to steal Thanh Le or Kim Jae Woong’s place. They are currently ranked No.1 and No.2 in the division, respectively.

Ilya Freymanov thanks Chatri Sityodtong for his $50,000 bonus

ONE handed two $50,000 incentives at ONE on Prime Video 2, rewarding promotional newcomers Halil Amir and Ilya Freymanov for their vicious knockouts.

Freymanov, for one, is looking forward to more bonuses in the near future. He’ll certainly keep cashing those checks if he continues to bring stunning finishes like that one.

He told ONE in the same interview:

"Thank you for the bonus. It gives me strength and motivation to give entertaining performances. Who knows, you might see me soon in one of the main fights of the night."

