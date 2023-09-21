Ilya Freymanov sees knockout going ‘both ways’ in Rodtang vs. Superlek showdown

ONE Friday Fights 34 is about to go down inside Lumpinee Stadium shortly, which features the dream champion vs. showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9. Ilya Freymanov, though, is having a hard time picking who comes out on top between arguably two of the best Muay Thai masters in the world today.

The Russian heavy-bomber and third-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender is a distinguished striker with a deep understanding of the sweet science of throwing hands.

Fans and pundits alike have been split about this colossal tiff, given Rodtang and Superlek’s contrasting yet equally devastating styles. Even Freymanov could not predict who would come out on top, which he shared in a ONE Championship interview:

“These are two very good fighters, I like their fights and fighting style. I can’t pick a favorite, but I think the one who is more cunning will win. Their skills are at a very high level, so we are in for a spectacular fight.”

Moreover, Ilya Freymanov deemed that both Thai warriors had their own ways of finishing the bout. However, Rodtang and Superlek are quite familiar with each other and could ultimately cancel each other out.

The 27-year-old slugger added:

“Superlek will be more comfortable working at a distance. And so, these are two high-class fighters, there can be a knockout both ways. But I think the fight will go the whole distance.”

ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Two weeks later, Freymanov will also look to claim the interim featherweight MMA world title in the biggest match of his career against former champ Thanh Le. That cant-miss showdown is part of ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6th.

The entire event will air live on US Primetime from Lumpinee Stadium, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.