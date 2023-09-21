Rodtang questions Superlek’s chin ahead of superfight: “I don’t know if he can take my heavy shots”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s iron chin has withstood every test his opponents have thrown at it so far.

It’s quite absurd to think that ‘The Iron Man’ has only been knocked out once in over 300 professional Muay Thai bouts.

While Rodtang’s notorious durability has earned him the adulation of millions all over the world, his upcoming opponent Superlek Kiatmoo9 is also quite known for evading his opponent’s best shots and keeping his consciousness intact.

Contrary to Rodtang who laughs in the face of danger and willingly takes hits to the chin, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has a more methodical way of weaving in and out of trouble.

That said, Rodtang wonders if Superlek can survive his lethal strikes when they finally share the ring at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

The 26-year-old Thai megastar made this clear in ONE’s promotional video of arguably the biggest fight in Muay Thai history:

“Every weapon from his right side is lethal. But his movement is a bit slower than mine, and I don’t know if he can take my heavy shots.”

Watch the full clip here:

A master at creating angles, Superlek favors his right side and is capable of unleashing immense punishment with that signature head kick of his.

However, as Rodtang mentioned, speed will play a big factor in this champion vs. champion affair. The pride of Jitmuangnon Gym is confident he is faster than the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and deliver the finishing blow when the opportunity strikes.

Will Rodtang live up to his word and vanquish the greatest challenger of his storied career?

Find out at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which goes down inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The star-studded card is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.