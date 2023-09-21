Rodtang says he has better kicks than Superlek: “Timing-wise, it’s me”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is dubbed 'The Kicking Machine' for a good reason.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion does possess one of the most lethal kicking games in “The Art of Eight Limbs,” displaying impeccable speed, flexibility, and power in his legs.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, though, remains unfazed. As far as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin is concerned, his kicks are world class as well, and might even be better than his good friend and compatriot.

In a recent interview with Antoine Pinto, Rodtang boldly proclaimed that he times his kicks better than Superlek, thus making them more effective in battle:

“I think in terms of the speed of kicks, maybe him. But timing-wise, sliding in and sliding out with kicks, it’s me.”

Watch the full interview:

The biggest Muay Thai fight in history is going down in a few hours, as the long-overdue showdown between compatriots Rodtang and Superlek is finally happening in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

This epic catchweight Muay Thai bout (140 pounds) will aptly take place on the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on September 22.

While there are plenty of interesting narratives for this matchup, most fans have often wondered how Rodtang’s fiery fists of fury would fare against Superlek’s otherworldly kicks.

By the looks of it, the flamboyant Rodtang will bravely take those hits head-on, just like he always does, and plans to dish out heavy kicks of his own.

We'll see soon see whose fighting style reigns supreme and earns the mantle of the greatest flyweight striker on the planet.

ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.