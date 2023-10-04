Ilya Freymanov sizes up potential future fight against Tang Kai: “I think I’m better at everything”

While he is not getting ahead of himself, Russian fighter Ilya Freymanov believes he can get the better of reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai if and when they get to battle each other.

The 27-year-old Kuznya Fight Club affiliate is set to vie for the interim ONE featherweight world title against former division king Thanh Le at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

Ilya Freymanov is focused on his upcoming title fight but admitted that he also has his sights set on Tang Kai for a possible matchup in the future.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he gave his take on the Chinese world champion while also underscoring how he is going to have the edge in a potential showdown between them. He said:

“Tang Kai is a distinctive striker, but, as we saw in his last fight, when he faces another good striker, he tries himself on the ground. In general, his style is working at a distance, quick changing of stances, and attacks at various angles. By making use of speed and timing he tries to quickly shorten the distance and land his attacks. This is his style. I think I’m better at everything: cardio, standing-up, and wrestling. I consider myself a better striker than him, better wrestler than him.”

A victory at ONE Fight Night 15 will thrust Ilya Freymanov to a clash with Tang Kai in a unification bout after the latter recovers from his knee injury.

Heading into his upcoming fight, the Krasnodar native has won back-to-back matches, the latest coming back in June over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg of Mongolia by first-round submission.

Thanh Le, for his part, is out to redeem himself after surrendering the ONE featherweight gold to Tang Kai in his last match in August 2022 by unanimous decision.

It was the first defeat by the American-Vietnam fighter in ONE after winning his first five fights under the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 15 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

