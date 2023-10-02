ONE Fight Night 15: Ilya Freymanov detects possible opportunities to ‘cause problems’ versus Thanh Le

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 15, you cannot afford to blink when Ilya Freymanov faces Thanh Le at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

On October 6, an interim ONE featherweight world champion will be crowned as Tang Kai recovers from an injury that has prevented him from defending his title. Le lost the featherweight belt to the Chinese champion in their meeting last year and is now on the revenge path to reclaim what was once his.

Before he can look to settle the score in a rematch, he must get past an incredibly dangerous opponent who has made his mark in a short time.

Debuting in October last year, Freymanov has proved that he belongs at the top of the division, injecting some new blood into the featherweight rankings. With back-to-back first-round finishes over former divisional king Martin Nguyen and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, the 27-year-old Russian has put other contenders on notice.

Through his two performances inside the circle, he has proved that his striking is not something that can be slept on, making for an incredibly exciting matchup against the devastating striking of former champion Le.

Coming into this matchup, Ilya Freymanov is confident in his stand-up skills as he looks to produce the biggest victory of his career to date.

Expecting the bout to play out on the feet with both men being willing to stand and trade strikes with anyone in the division, the rising contender believes that he has the advantage on this occasion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said that during his training camp, he has spotted moments that he intends to take advantage of, predicting an early finish in the main event this weekend:

“I can see opportunities for me to build on my attacks that I can use to cause problems and finish the fight early.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

