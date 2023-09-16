“The great cards just keep on coming” - Fans spoiled with stacked ONE Fight Night 15 card

A number of big names are headlining one of the biggest events in promotional history this year with Tawanchai PK. Saenchai, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Mikey Musumeci, and more, featuring heavily at the forefront.

ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon is expected to take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6 in U.S. Primetime. As the date quickly approaches, the fans are growing more restless by the day.

This week, they gave credit to ONE Championship on Instagram for creating another stacked main event. Check out what they’ve been saying below:

The main event will showcase two of the deadliest Thai strikers in the world whose level of showmanship and skill will draw in even the most staunch MMA fans out there to watch.

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK. Saenchai is set to defend his belt for the second time in his career against No.1 contender Superbon Singha Mawynn.

In the past, both men have illustrated a catastrophic ability to knock out opponents in less than five rounds, so the ultimate test will rely on who endures the longest.

Next, we have an epic kickboxing world title clash between defending ONE strawweight kickboxing champ Jonathan Di Bella and multi-sport chameleon Danial Williams in the co-main event.

Di Bella makes his long-anticipated return to the ring following a mesmerizing world championship debut against Zhang Peimian at ONE 162 last October. As this will be his first world title defense, he will draw a lot of eyes to this fight.

In addition, the night will be supplemented with a pair of high-octane fights which includes an interim featherweight MMA world title bout between former divisional king Thanh Le and No. 3 ranked Ilya Freymanov.

Similar to the main event, this fight will not be going the distance. The MMA strikers have the ability to finish fights almost as soon as the bell rings, so stay tuned.

To wrap up, of course, there will be a one-of-a-kind grappling showdown between America’s best grappler and Japan’s best grappler. BJJ champ ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is set to test his skills against MMA superstar ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling bout to jumpstart the main event.

The level of competitiveness and grit that both men bring to the table will definitely keep fans at the edge of their seats the entire time.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.