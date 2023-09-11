WATCH: Tawanchai launches 6-foot Nabil Anane into orbit with explosive push kick

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is primed and ready for his historic bout against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two modern-day icons will lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6th. It is, by all accounts, a monumental match-up in modern Muay Thai as two of the greatest fighters of this generation will collide.

The defending world champion recently posted a video on Instagram showing just how powerful he is. Tawanchai is mostly known for his near-perfect technical prowess and blinding speed, but his power is largely underrated. This video will change a lot of people's minds:

The towering fighter who was sent flying after the push kick was 19-year-old French-Algerian-Thai prodigy Nabil Anane. The 6-foot-2 phenom is coming off an impressive KO win over Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Friday Fights 32 last week. The kid is one of the most promising fighters today, and to do that to him is a testament to Tawanchai's level of greatness.

If that doesn't convince you of the world champion's innate power, watch his performance at ONE Fight Night 13 last month.

The Thai icon entered the world of kickboxing for the first time in his ONE Championship tenure and absolutely destroyed Davit Kiria's arm with a roundhouse kick. He did so after landing more than a dozen hard roundhouses to the Georgian's high guard. It didn't matter whether he was hitting Kiria's head or forearms, Tawanchai was set on breaking something that night.

Want to know what's crazier? Just a few months before he destroyed Kiria's arm with a kick, Tawanchai broke another fighter's limb with a similar strike. At ONE Fight Night 7 back in February, the Thai world champion destroyed Jamal Yusupov's leg with one low kick. The impact was so crushing that the Turkish instantly waved the fight off.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will defend his throne against arguably his toughest challenger so far in Superbon. The event goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.