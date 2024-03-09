"Imagine when we have Francis Ngannou fight" - Jake Paul is pumped up for 'The Predator's' fight in France after huge success of 2024 PFL Europe 1

Jake Paul sees a bright future ahead for the PFL after the successful 2024 PFL Europe 1 event.

Paul, who entered into a partnership with the PFL in early 2023 which included a supposed multi-fight contract to make his MMA debut in the promotion, congratulated the company on X for putting on the 'most viewed event' in France's sports history.

Laying out potential plans, Paul speculated on the hypothetical success a PFL event would have in Europe with Francis Ngannou headlining the card.

The 2024 edition of PFL Europe 1 was headlined by French kickboxer and former GLORY Kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe and rising prospect Baysangur Chamsoudinov. With both fighters from France owning undefeated records heading into the matchup, the marketing and groundwork of the event proved to be a success.

Paul's tweet came two days after PFL founder Donn Davis reported that the sold-out event seated 16,000 fans, making it the largest MMA event in French national history.

Ngannou, who signed with the PFL in 2023, has not made his promotional debut and has not competed in MMA since picking up a title defense win over Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270 in January 2022. The promotion has already claimed that 'The Predator' would make the walk to his inaugural smart cage fight against Renan Ferreira following the result of PFL vs. Bellator: Champs.

Jake Paul tweets on the success of the PFL one day after Donn Davis claims PFL Europe 1 to be 'five times' better than UFC 299

While Jake Paul acknowledged the success of PFL Europe 1, Donn Davis has claimed the event is the 'biggest event this weekend' according to 'worldwide data.'

Davis' March 7 tweet included a graphic of an unidentified data chart showing the 'interest over time' of PFL Europe 1, UFC 299 and the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing event. The analysis showed the intrigue of PFL Europe 1 growing exponentially over time, resulting in the supposed top event of the three.

Davis did not cite where the information came from but the 'worldwide data' was shown the day of PFL Europe 1 with both of the other two combat sports events still to occur.