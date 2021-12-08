“In my eyes he still is the greatest of all time” – Danny Kingad praises Demetrious Johnson, but thinks there’s a new pound-for-pound king

Demetrious Johnson is one of the best fighters in MMA history, a fact that was proven to Danny Kingad when they went toe-to-toe in the Circle.

'The King’ performed valiantly but fell to ‘Mighty Mouse’ via unanimous decision in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship Final at ONE: Century back in October 2019. The win earned Johnson the right to face ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, a fight in which he ultimately fell short in capturing the world title.

Despite the loss to Johnson, Danny Kingad still believes that Johnson has earned every right to be called the GOAT of MMA. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kingad heaped praise onto the American legend.

“Of course. It’s still the same. He’s proven it in the past by winning championships and in my eyes he still is the greatest of all time. I have a lot of respect for him because I’ve learned a lot from our match. I’m motivated to learn more because of that match.”

That being said, Danny Kingad claims that someone else has taken the mantle of being the best pound-for-pound athlete in ONE Championship.

“It has to be Joshua Pacio, I think he’s the best pound for pound athlete today in ONE, mainly because of his world title defenses and finishes alone.”

Danny Kingad’s fellow Team Lakay fighter certainly has a legitimate case. The two-time ONE strawweight world champion holds a 20-3 record and has won all three of his world title defenses since beginning his second reign.

Danny Kingad and Demetrious Johnson to headline different events

Danny Kingad is still raring to have another go at the American superstar, but it may take a while as they embark on different paths.

Johnson is set to figure in a clash of GOATs when he takes on Muay Thai superstar Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon in a special crossover bout slated for ONE X, the promotion’s 10th anniversary show. The event is set to go down in early 2022.

The bout will see the first and third rounds fought under Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth rounds will be under MMA rules.

Meanwhile, Danny Kingad will headline ONE: Winter Warriors II opposite former world flyweight world champion Kairat Akhmetov on December 17. ‘The Kazakh’ is on a three-bout winning streak and is now ranked No.4 in the flyweight rankings, whereas Danny Kingad ranks No.1

Also Read Article Continues below

A win against Akhmetov will certainly help keep the Filipino closer to a rematch against Demetrious Johnson or a world title opportunity in the near future.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard