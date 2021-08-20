"In the gym" - Conor McGregor posts more videos of him working out while recovering from UFC 264 leg break 

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has shared new footage on his social media showing himself training with a brace on his left leg.

The former two-division UFC champion has been documenting his road to recovery since breaking his leg at last month's UFC 264 pay-per-view.

In his Instagram story, McGregor can be heard saying:

"In the gym, baby yeah."

You can watch the Instagram story below:

'The Notorious' megastar recently held a Q&A session on Twitter where he answered several of the fans' queries.

When asked about his return to the octagon, the Irishman said:

"2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy! I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded!"

2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy!

I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded! https://t.co/uqDKEk3XtF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Conor McGregor won't return until 2022

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman horribly snapped his left leg as he stepped back onto it following a striking exchange.

Later. it was revealed that McGregor will have to serve a medical suspension up until the end of 2021.

"JUST IN: Conor McGregor has been given a medical suspension until January 7, 2022, unless he receives orthopedic clearance of his fractured left leg. Minimum suspension for six weeks, and no contact (sparring) until early to mid August, as per the combat sports regulator MMA."

JUST IN: Conor McGregor has been given a medical suspension until January 7, 2022, unless he receives orthopedic clearance of his fractured left leg.



Minimum suspension for six weeks, and no contact (sparring) until early to mid August, as per the combat sports regulator MMA. — Al Dawson (@AlanDawsonSport) July 13, 2021

McGregor is currently in recovery and has started working out to prepare for his comeback.

In a recent Instagram Live session, the former 145-pound and 155-pound kingpin revealed the advice he received from his coach John Kavanagh regarding his road to recovery.

"No rush, no rush... Just taking it day by day. As my coach John says, '24 hours at a time.' That's helped me big time, to be honest... John always says, 'take it 24 hours at a time.'... So I only do things 24 hours at a time now, and it's helping me in me training, it's helping me in recovery. Shout out coach Kavanagh for that one. If youse want to give that a shot, 24 hours at a time, take things. It's all we can do."

Here's a clip from Conor McGregor's Instagram Live session:

For lightning fast updates of everything going on in the world of MMA, follow our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard