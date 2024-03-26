"In my opinion, I don't see UFC wrong" - Renato Moicano defends promotion in wake of $335 million anti-trust lawsuit settlement

Renato Moicano weighed in on the UFC's recent antitrust lawsuit settlement during an interview with Ariel Helwani. The lawsuit, filed by fighters, accused the UFC of acting as a monopsony and suppressing competition through restrictive contracts and limited fighter pay.

After years of litigation, the UFC agreed to a settlement of $335 million, significantly less than the $1.6 billion initially sought by the fighters. Moicano, skeptical of the lawsuit's claims, acknowledged the UFC's dominant market position but argued against government intervention, favoring a free market approach.

He attributed the UFC's success to its pioneering role in the sport, justifying its market share.

Questioning the lawsuit's motives, Moicano suggested it's primarily driven by financial gain for the fighters involved. He argued that a genuine challenge to the UFC's practices wouldn't prioritize financial compensation:

“I'm I'm against for what I heard a lot of people say antitrust is about don't have a monopoly. But not from what I heard. And from our economic perspective it is all about protecting some sectors of the market. So if they do a class, that antitrust against UFC, that's going to be beneficial to all the companies. Right. like PFL ...

He added:

So I don't know too much about it, but my stance is less regulation always is a better thing, right? in the end of the day, we are in a capitalist system. It is all about getting as much as capital you can. But of course, you cannot be dishonest. Right.. In my opinion, I don't see UFC wrong, because they want like to be a profit organization."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Renato Moicano takes aim at Paddy Pimblett after untimely callout

Renato Moicano isn't impressed with Paddy Pimblett's recent callout.

'Money Moicano' is set to face Jalin Turner at UFC 300 and insists he's laser-focused on that matchup. However, he expressed interest in fighting Pimblett next, promising a dominant performance.

The Brazilian criticized Pimblett's timing, suggesting the Brit only targets fighters already booked. He claims he would've accepted a fight with Pimblett if offered earlier but was already committed to Turner. While prioritizing Turner, Moicano issued a stern warning to Pimblett:

"[Paddy Pimblett] seems to be a very tough guy when people have fights scheduled. Because when I got the fight [with Jalin Turner] he made a video calling me out. If that video was two weeks before, 100 percent I would've accepted to fight him. But don't worry Paddy Pimblett. Be careful what you wish for. If you want to fight Moicano, I'm going to f*** you up, my brother. I'm going to steal your f****** money. Doesn't matter if it's in England, Brazil, Las Vegas — you're in f****** trouble, brother."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Expand Tweet