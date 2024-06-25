IN PHOTOS: Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin attend son's "first football match" amid broken toe drama

Conor McGregor was spotted with his fiancée Dee Devlin as they attended their son's first football match. The UFC star, who recently pulled out of his planned MMA return due to a broken toe, is spending time in Dublin as he recovers.

McGregor shared his excitement on Instagram, posting photos from the sidelines as he watched his son's game.

Conor McGregor's son participates in his first football match.

In addition to his family time, McGregor made a surprise appearance at the 3Arena on Saturday evening, where he publicly addressed his withdrawal from UFC 303 for the first time. Speaking in an in-ring interview, he expressed his disappointment over his last-minute withdrawal:

"You know, I'm still here rocking away. I had a little lapse of concentration and I had to reschedule the bout, so I'm a little upset about that... But it's keeping me dialed in, it's keeping me focused. I can't rock around like I'm out there showing up, like I'm out there doing my job. The job is not done, so that's not bad for someone like me."

McGregor further added:

"If I was any one of these other little bums that can't move, that have no footwork, they don't rely on their skills... then I would be ok. And I've done it before, I've made the walk on a multitude of times under those circumstances and given these bums an advantage over me that they don't even deserve... So now I'm dialing it in, I'm getting these training camps correct. I'm walking in there 100 percent Conor McGregor, injury free. Perfection is on the menu."

Conor McGregor vows injury-free future after UFC 303 withdrawal

Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the UFC has been postponed after the former two-division champion's injury forced him to withdraw from his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

However, 'The Notorious' assured fans via social media that his fighting career is far from over. In a defiant statement, the Irishman declared his commitment to entering the octagon only when fully healthy and predicted an undefeated future:

"I will never enter a fight hurt again and I will never lose another fight."

This statement comes after McGregor's withdrawal raised questions about his physical condition and commitment to the sport. Regardless, McGregor appears determined to return to the octagon at full strength and recapture his past glory.