Indian boxer offers $1 million property to Jake Paul after losing bet, with one condition

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat agreed to give away his $1 million property after losing his bet with Jake Paul. Goyat betted his Indian property on Mike Tyson's victory against Paul in their encounter. But he ended up on the wrong side as 'The Problem Child' got the better of 'Kid Dynamite'.

Tyson was a heavy favorite among other boxers scheduled to fight at the Paul vs. Tyson event. During the pre-event press conference, nine out of the 12 undercard boxers, including Goyat, predicted a victory for Tyson.

Paul approached Goyat for a bet, which had the 33-year-old betting his entire property of "more than $1 million" on Tyson. Goyat agreed to fulfill his word during the post-event press conference, but he presented another condition for the same, saying:

"I'm ready to give him [my property] because I lost the bet. [But] for my property, he has to come to India and fight with me. So, I'll give him two properties."

A plethora of athletes criticized Paul's choice to lock horns with the 58-year-old Tyson, who's far past his prime. Still, the former undisputed heavyweight champ showcased his mettle in the initial round of the encounter. Tyson won the round on all three judges' scorecards.

But his age displayed its effects as the fight progressed. Paul was quick to sense Tyson's decline and intensify his attacks. He landed several heavy strikes on his rival in the latter rounds, which proved to be enough to earn him a unanimous decision victory.

Dana White fired another shot at Jake Paul despite the latter's victory against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has been involved in a feud with Dana White for a few years now. He has been a staunch critic of White and the UFC allegedly underpaying fighters.

Paul called out several retired UFC fighters to the boxing ring and earned comparatively easy victories against them to build his record. But some of them, including Ben Askren, admitted that they made a lot more money from the boxing match compared to their UFC fights.

Paul and White often fire disses at each other. This time, White sensed the opportunity and fired a shot at the Ohio native owing to his inability to finish the 58-year-old Tyson. White said:

"Mike Tyson was right, and I was wrong...I told him, 'Mike, you are basically 60 years old,' and he's like, 'You honestly think this fu**ing kid [Paul] is gonna do anything to me? He's not good, he's not gonna fu**ing knock me out.' He [Tyson] had a knee brace on and Jake Paul couldn't do anything to him."

