Indian Road to UFC fighter Rana Rudra Pratap Singh wants to make quick work of Chang Ho Lee in Shanghai

Indian Road to UFC fighter Rana Rudra Pratap Singh recently weighed in on his upcoming bantamweight bout against the South Korean Chang Ho Lee. The 26-year-old revealed that he's looking to finish the fight as early as possible and is aiming for a first-round stoppage.

Singh made his professional MMA debut in September 2018 and has a record of 11-1 while mainly competing in Indian promotions. His first international fight took place at ONE Warrior Series 10 in February 2020 in Singapore, where he defeated Seung Hyun Cho via first-round submission.

At a recent pre-fight press conference with Sony India, Rana Rudra Pratap Singh was asked how he intends to approach the fight and if he plans on going for an early finish, to which he replied:

"I'll try to find the finish as early as possible, first round preferably." (h/t Sportskeeda MMA)

The Indian MMA star is set to feature alongside countryman Sumit Kumar in the second season of the UFC's Road to UFC tournament. The 'win to advance' style tournament is scheduled to take place on May 27-28 in Shanghai, China, with Kumar's bout booked for tomorrow and Singh's bout for Sunday.

Rana Rudra Pratap Singh is currently coming off a first-round submission victory over Harsh Mishra and is 4-1 in his last five outings.

Rana Rudra Pratap Singh on Road to UFC 1 lightweight division winner Anshul Jubli

At the same press conference, Rana Rudra Pratap Singh spoke about the mercurial Indian MMA star Anshul Jubli, who earned himself a UFC contract by defeating Jeka Saragih at Road to UFC 1's finals earlier this year. The 28-year-old became the second Indian-born fighter to win a UFC contract.

When asked to comment about his experience training with Jubli, Singh revealed that he traveled to Delhi to train with the 'King of Lions':

"Anshul is a good human being. He's very down to earth. I went from Lucknow to Delhi to train with his team. Developed my ground game, and discussed my opponent's skillset."

The respect between the two Indian MMA fighters is mutual and Jubli has seen what the next Road to UFC contender can do. In an interview with Sportstar, Jubli praised Rana Rudra Pratap Singh, saying:

"I’ve trained with Rana before, and he’s a fighter to watch out for. He has a brilliant attitude and also has the necessary skills to excel in sports... I have been in contact with him and have tried to share all of my knowledge and experience."

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night - Kara-France vs Albazi on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST on 4th June 2023 & live stream Road to UFC Ep #4 on SonyLIV at 5.30 pm IST on 28th May 2023

Poll : 0 votes