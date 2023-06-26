Influencer Albert Ochoa of Kylie Jenner prom date fame is now a 4-1 boxer; gives Michael Jackson a huge tribute in latest fight

Influencer Albert Ochoa recently headlined the Influencer Fight League’s IFL 6: Worlds Collide! boxing card opposite TikTok sensation Xavier Long. Ochoa paid tribute to Michael Jackson on his 14th death anniversary, walking out to 'Thriller', wearing customized MJ gear.

The shoes, which were the highlight of his tribute, were customized by his close friend, artist Aztek Kustoms. According to the artist the shoes feature over 4,000 pearl-white rhinestones and black glitter paint.

Speaking about his tribute to Jackson, Ochoa said in an interview with TMZ Sports leading up to the fight:

"Michael Jackson is an icon, a legend, he was different. And he's part of that 1% and for me to wear these shoes and come out this, with that outfit and his music, I think it's gonna show everyone like, 'Damn, [he] has some styles too. He's not just [a fighter]. I feel like I'm very marketable so me coming out to that is dope. Not many people wanna do that or will be shy to do that."

He added:

"We're gonna do Thrillers. So the short's all red with a black V on it. And the shoes, we wanted to make it a loafer, all black with the white socks."

Catch his comments below:

Albert Ochoa extended his YouTube boxing record to 4-1 with a split decision victory over Xavier Long at IFL 6: Worlds Collide!

When Albert Ochoa went to prom with Kylie Jenner

Albert Ochoa was a junior at Rio Americano High School in 2017 when he took Kylie Jenner to his prom. Jenner subsequently claimed to have gone with him due to a 'soft spot' for outcasts.

Ochoa, whose promposal was initially rejected, has his friends to thank for the biggest night of his life. According to the influencer, Jenner reached out to him after his friends put up ads all around town seeking a date for him, which went viral on Twitter.

His schoolmates were shell-shocked to see him turn up with Jenner and her bestie Jordyn Woods. Ochoa told Teenvogue about his experience:

"After prom, everyone wanted to be my friend. I never expected so much attention in one night."

