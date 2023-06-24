Injury strikes UFC Jacksonville: Mateusz Rebecki suffers potential foot break in winning effort against Loik Radzhabov

UFC on ABC 5 in Jacksonville started off with a string of decision victories, but Mateusz Rebecki injected some excitement into the event when he secured a TKO win over Loik Radzhabov.

The clash between Rebecki and Radzhabov unfolded inside the electrifying VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. However, Rebecki's victory came at a possible cost as he appeared to suffer a foot break during the hard-fought contest.

The Polish fighter hit the fence during their back-and-forth battle inside the octagon, resulting in a potential injury. When questioned about his noticeable limp in the cage, Rebecki admitted:

"Yeah, I kick on the fence and I feel a little bit scratched."

Check out Rebecki's pot-fight octagon interview below:

In the second round, 'Chinczyk' landed a powerful overhand left that sent Radzhabov crumbling to the canvas. The referee, Larry Folsom, intervened at the 2:36 mark of the round, recognizing that Radzhabov was unable to continue.

REBECKI IS A SAVAGE https://t.co/i3hxAezxRS

Leading up to the stoppage, Rebecki showcased his skills with a relentless assault. He systematically dismantled Radzhabov with a combination of leg kicks and precise strikes, exerting control for the majority of the fight. However, the victory was marred by a potential injury to Rebecki's foot, possibly resulting in a break.

Despite the injury, this triumph marks Rebecki's second victory under the UFC banner. In his previous outing, he secured a unanimous decision win against Nick Fiore in January, further solidifying his presence in the highly competitive promotion.

What is Mateusz Rebecki's current professional record following win at UFC Jacksonville?

Mateusz Rebecki's victory over Loik Radzhabov at UFC Jacksonville adds another impressive chapter to his professional record. With this win, Rebecki now boasts an outstanding record of 18 wins and only 1 loss in his mixed martial arts career.

Rebecki's path to success has been marked by his ability to finish fights. Out of his 18 victories, an impressive 9 have come by way of knockout. Additionally, he has secured 6 victories through submissions.

One remarkable aspect of Rebecki's career is his consistency and resilience. He has not experienced defeat since 2014, maintaining an impressive win streak that stretches back to 2015. The recent win at UFC Jacksonville extends his current win streak to an impressive 15 victories.

With such a remarkable record, Mateusz Rebecki has firmly established himself as a rising force in the sport. His recent triumph at UFC Jacksonville further solidifies his position as a top contender in the lightweight division.

