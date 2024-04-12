"Insane fight with crazy pace for sure" - Fans react as Raul Rosas Jr.'s fight against Ricky Turcios gets rebooked

After one failed attempt, the UFC will attempt to rebook Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios for a Fight Night card on June 8.

Initially reported by Damon Martin of MMA Fighting and confirmed by journalist Marcel Dorff, the UFC has rebooked the bantamweight fight for the summer of 2024. The Fight Night card does not currently have a main event and is targeted for the UFC APEX.

Rosas Jr. and Turcios were scheduled to fight at UFC Mexico City on Feb. 24 but got removed on fight day due to an illness from the 19-year-old. The UFC attempted to keep the matchup intact and postpone it a week for UFC Vegas 87 but could not come to an agreement.

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios preview

Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios will once again prepare for each other in fight camp after their initial matchup scheduled for UFC Mexico City got pulled off the fight card on the day of the event. Both young bantamweights are 2-1 so far in the UFC.

In the initial matchup, Rosas Jr. was the favorite and was scheduled to fight in Mexico for the first time in the UFC. Though 'El Niño Problema' was born and raised in America, his family and heritage represent Mexico.

Rosas Jr. is coming off a knockout win over Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC to improve to 8-1 as a professional. The win was a bounce-back performance after suffering the first loss of his career to Christian Rodriguez on UFC 287.

In his highly-anticipated UFC debut, Rosas Jr. submitted Jay Perrin at UFC 282. The teenager gained traction heading into his fight on Dana White's Contender Series with reports of him signing his contract as a 17-year-old swarming social media.

Turcios enters the matchup off a split decision win over Kevin Natividad, his second win in the UFC. Turcios, a former winner of 'The Ultimate Fighter', beat Brady Hiestand in the show finale as his official promotional debut but would suffer a loss to Aiemann Zahabi in his second outing. Entering the fight with Rosas Jr., Turcios owns a record of 12-3 as a professional.

