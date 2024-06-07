"Insta death for a normal person" - Fans are equal parts terrified and amazed with Rodtang's raw Muay Thai power

ONE Championship has a host of world-class fighters on its roster, but when it comes to who has the most power, Rodtang Jitmuangnon belongs in the upper echelons.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has 14 victories under the world's largest martial arts promotion, and all 14 of his wins contained moments of absolute magic.

For those who needed a reminder of how dangerous 'The Iron Man' can be inside the Circle, ONE Championship posted a collection of Rodtang's most hard-hitting moments via Instagram.

Fans who have come to appreciate Rodtang's take-no-prisoners approach to his fights jumped in the comments section and shared their amazement in how he competes:

"One two and headkick, sheeesh....insta death for normal person"

"BUILT DIFFERENT🔥🙌

"Most exciting MT fighter to watch ! @rodtang_jimungnon"

"This guy def study his opponent before the fight. 🙌"

"Rodtang is indeed a Warrior... the best👏👏👏👏😍😍😍"

Rodtang misses weight for ONE 167 bout, kickboxing clash now set for catchweight

The Jitmuangnon Gym product was originally scheduled to have a flyweight kickboxing bout against combat sports vet Denis Puric at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7.

However, Rodtang's official weight came in at 141.25 pounds which was well over the 135-pound limit set for the flyweight division.

In contrast, Puric easily cleared the weigh-ins as he came in at 134.75 pounds and now has the option to ask for a minimum of 25 percent of Rodtang's $270,000 purse.

Despite the complications, their kickboxing bout will continue but it will now be at a catchweight of 141.25 pounds.

ONE 167 emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full card will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.