FREE FULL FIGHT: The brutal kickboxing epic between flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang and Jiduo Yibu

It is no secret that Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s main weapon in his arsenal when fighting is his relentless forward-moving pressure that forces his opponents to fight on the backfoot throughout the majority of the bout. This is one of the reasons why he is still undefeated in both Muay Thai and kickboxing contests under ONE Championship, with a combined 14 wins.

Through this pressure, ‘The Iron Man’ sets up his signature combinations of punches and kicks that swarm his opponents. One prime example of Rodtang’s immense and constant pressure is when he fought Jiduo Yibu in January 2023 for his second kickboxing match on ONE Championship.

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative displayed a striking masterclass and schooled his Chinese opponent for a dominant victory. ONE Championship posted the full fight on their YouTube channel on September 17 to remind everyone that Rodtang isn’t only an elite Muay Thai fighter, but he can also compete in another striking ruleset.

ONE Championship described and captioned the video:

Before ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang defends his throne against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34, relive his spectacular striking showcase against Chinese warrior Jiduo Yibu at ONE Fight Night 6!

Right from the opening bell, the Thai superstar instantly controlled the center of the Circle by throwing early kicks and a powerful left hook to set the tone early in the fight. Although Yibu had his moments early in the fight, he was knocked down by Rodtang in the last minute of the opening round with a vicious right hook.

The Chinese contender made it to the end of the round and survived the late-round onslaught of ‘The Iron Man.’ That knockdown has set the course of the fight, with the 26-year-old continuing his relentless attack until he busted a huge cut on Yibu’s face in the second round. It became a target for Rodtang, who sustained his spectacular performance in the second and third rounds to cap off another dominant victory.

That commanding victory by Rodtang has sent a message to other flyweight kickboxing contenders, especially to the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9, that he can also compete and fight at his best in the ruleset of kickboxing. Speaking of Superlek, Rodtang will be defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against him on September 22 in the headliner of ONE Friday Fights 34 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.