"Interesting matchup fasho" - Fans react as Sebastian Fundora and Errol Spence Jr. agree to a deal for WBC junior middleweight title fight in October

Errol Spence Jr. and Sebastian Fundora are reportedly lined up for a world title showdown in the Fall. According to a report from boxing journalist Mike Coppinger, the fight will be contested for the WBC junior middleweight title.

Fundora enters into this fight as the defending champion and Spence Jr will contend for the gold in Dallas, Texas.

PBC is reportedly aiming for this Prime Video pay-per-view event to emanate from AT&T Stadium, although it's predicated on how the Dallas Cowboys' looming home schedule shakes out.

Several combat sports enthusiasts on X commented on the breaking news. Multiple thoughts were expressed as it relates to this looming Fundora versus Spence Jr. bout and how many see things playing out.

@tsavala4 said:

"Should be an interesting matchup fasho"

@OnTopPicks stated:

"This is gonna be a good fight. Errol might be in trouble."

@Lord_Aizen quipped:

"No surprise here"

Check out the news on Sebastian Fundora versus Errol Spence Jr. title bout below:

Expand Tweet

Errol Spence Jr. and Sebastian Fundora: The Backstory

The 34-year-old is looking to rebound from his lone loss as a pro and does so by fighting for a title in a higher weight category versus Fundora. His last time out, Spence Jr. fell short in a undisputed welterweight championship clash against Terence Crawford last July. Crawford halted him via ninth round TKO and Spence's pro record fell to 28-1 overall with 22 stoppage victories.

The native of New York state was previously a unified world champion at welterweight and held gold with IBF, WBA, and WBC at 147 pounds.

Errol Spence Jr. aims to become a two0division world champion in the sport but has a tall task in front of him both literally and figuratively.

Fundora stands at 6-foot-5 and a half inches tall with a resoundingly massive reach of 80 inches.

Last time out, Sebastian Fundora claimed the WBC and WBO junior middleweight straps with a split decision win over the previously undefeated Tim Tszyu in March of this year.

'The Towering Inferno' boasts a professional boxing record of 21-1-1 with 13 finishes inside the distance.

Also interestingly in this Fundora vs Spence Jr clash, it showcases a relatively rare southpaw versus southpaw clash. Though several months away and in the final quarter of the calendar year, this is clearly a contest capturing the attention of many.